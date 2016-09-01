Serie A: Lazio-Torino, confirmed lineups

Lazio and Torino play at the Olimpico tonight in the closing match of Serie A match-day 29. Lazio have a big chance to leapfrog Inter in fourth place whilst Torino are far away from European spots and have not much to lose being also 24 points above the relegation zone.



Check out the predicted lineups and follow our live updates from the Olimpico!



LAZIO (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Basta, De Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia; F. Anderson, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Immobile. Bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Bastos, Lukaku, Wallace, Patric, Murgia, Crecco, L. Alberto, Djordjevic, Keita, Lombardi. Coach: Inzaghi.



TORINO (4-3-3): Hart; De Silvestri, Rossettini, Moretti, Barreca; Benassi, Lukic, Baselli; Iturbe, Belotti, Ljajic. Bench: Padelli, Cucchietti, Zappacosta, Ajeti, Castan, Molinaro, Gustafson, Acquah, Valdifiori, Boyé, Falque, Maxi Lopez. Coach: Mihajlovic.





