A little later than advertised due to the inclement weather in Italy this afternoon, Lazio and Milan do battle in what is the Serie game of the weekend. Former Biancocelesti midfielder Lucas Biglia makes a quick return to the capital after his summer move to AC Milan as coach Vincenzo Montella looks to continue the club’s solid start to the new campaign.



Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi also remains unbeaten but he will be looking for improvements after his sides goalless draw last time out against SPAL.