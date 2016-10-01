Lazio v Genoa finishes off the Serie A weekend, as the two teams meet at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.

The Biancocelesti have the chance to put more daylight in between themselves in third spot, and Inter, who failed to win for the eighth successive game on Saturday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crotone.

Genoa need the points for very different reasons, I Grifone sitting just four points from the relegation places at start of play.

Lazio have been one of the revelations of the Serie A season so far with early season predictions forecasting that they may be closer to the relegation places than the Champions League spots.



Coach Simone Inzaghi however, has done some diligent work on the training ground and his Sporting Director, Igli Tare, has brought in some quality players at cut-price costs which have made the capital club one of the most attractive to watch this term.