AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli play the first mid-week game of the season tonight. Inter did play yesterday but they couldn’t manage a win against Bologna as the rossoblu held Luciano Spalletti’s side to 1-1 draw.Napoli travel to Lazio towith Dries Mertens who is set to face his Lazio counterpart Ciro Immobile.​Juventus’ home clash against Fiorentina is not as complicated as Napoli’s but La Viola have been in fine form of late with two successive win in Serie A. Juventus have four wins in the opening four games of the seasonAC Milan host newly promoted side SPAL at the San Siro. The rossoneri won their Serie A game last week-end as they beat Udinese 2-1 thanks to a brace scored by Nikola Kalinic.Andre Silva is set to make his Serie A debut tonight.