Serie A: Atalanta-Juventus 2-2| As it happened...

This week's round of the Serie A will start with Atalanta-Juventus as this should be an exciting game between two good teams. Juventus are looking to maintain (or improve ) their gap on second placed Roma where as Atalanta will be looking to get some important points in their race for a European position.



On Wednesday, Juventus will be playing an important UEFA Champions league game versus Monaco but even so, Allegri won't likely make many changes to his lineup (only Rugani is hurt). Gasperini will use Papu Gomez upfront as Petagna might start on the bench. Mr. Guida will be the referee as kick-off is set for 20H45. You can watch all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.

Starting formations:



Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Hateboer, Gomez, Kurtic.



Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:

