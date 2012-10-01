Serie A: Atalanta-Milan 1-1|As it happened...

Atalanta are set to take on Milan in what should be a great game. Gasperini's club have been one of the surprises of this years Serie A as they come into this game in 5th place. Milan on the other hand have had a decent season under Vincenzo Montella as they are in 6th place in the Italian Serie A standings (which is the last spot for a Europa league qualification place).



Atalanta have been doing good against Milan of late as they only lost 1 time over their last 6 meetings against the rossoneri. Gasperini's club are unbeaten over their last 7 Serie A games (3 wins and 4 draws) as they are going to be difficult to defeat.



These two clubs have the youngest starting rosters in the Serie A as Milan have an average of 25 years old and 259 days where as Atalanta's average is set at 25 years old and 291 days. Montella's club will have to start this game off well since Atalanta have scored 20 Serie A goals in the first 15 minutes of play which is the best total after Juventus. Watch the game with us right here on Calciomercato.com:



Confirmed starting lineups :



ATALANTA: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kessie, Gomez; Petagna. Coach: Gasperini.



MILAN: Donnarumma; Gomez, Zapata, Romagnoli; Kucka, Suso, Montolivo, Pasalic, De Sciglio; Lapadula, Deulofeu. Coach: Montella.



