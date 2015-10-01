Serie A: Atalanta vs Benevento 1-0 |as it happened...

Atalanta will be taking on Benevento today in Bergamo. This should be a one sided affair as Atalanta are pretty strong at home where as Benevento are the weakest team of the Serie A. Follow the game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Atalanta have never lost at home in Serie A against teams from Campania (W1, D4), not including Napoli.

- Atalanta have never lost in 11 home league matches against newly-promoted teams in Serie A (W8, D3); the Blue & Blacks have registered a clean sheet in seven of the last eight of those games.

- Atalanta have collected 14 of their 16 total points in home league matches (88%), a record proportion this season.

- Atalanta have lost only one of their last 18 home Serie A matches: 1-0 in the first match this season against AS Roma.

- Benevento are the first team in the history of the big five European leagues to have no points after the first 13 league matches of a season.

- Benevento have scored three goals and conceded 15 on the road this season in Serie A, both joint-league-lows.

- Atalanta have lost 11 points from leading situations, more than any other team in Serie A this season.

- Benevento have used 28 players in Serie A this season, more than any other team.

- Bryan Cristante is Atalanta’s top scorer in Serie A this season (four goal), while nobody scored more headed goals than the Italian midfielder (three goals).

- In the last three Serie A seasons, Marco D'Alessandro made 72 appearances (four goals) with Atalanta.



LIVE COMMENTARY: