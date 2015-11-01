Serie A LIVE: Bologna-Lazio 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

The last game of matchday 27 in the Italian Serie A will begin at 20h45 Italy time tonight as Bologna will be hosting Lazio. Roberto Donadoni's club will take on Simone Inzaghi's team. Lazio have been doing good this season as they will be hoping to get all three points tonight as they want to stay close to third placed Napoli. On the other hand, Bologna are pretty safe (relegation wise) but they will be hoping to get a win tonight in front of their fans as they haven't one in their past 6 games (only 2 points gained over that spand).



Over their last 7 meetings, Lazio won three and both clubs shared the spoils on 4 occasions. Bologna's last win versus Lazio goes back to march 2012. Donadoni will use Krejci, Destro and Verdi upfront where as Inzaghi will likely respond with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile and Balde Keita. You can watch the game with us here.



Here are both teams starting lineups :



Bologna (4-3-3): Mirante; Krafth, Oikonomou, Helander, Masina; Nagy, Viviani, Dzemaili; Verdi, Destro, Krejci;



Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Basta, De Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinković-Savić; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulić.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA :

