Serie A Live: Bologna-Milan 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Milan will be taking on Bologna in what should be an interesting game. Both clubs were supposed to face each-other back in December but the game was postponed because of the Italian Super cup in Doha which Milan eventually won.



Milan come into this one on a low as they have recently lost their past three Serie A games. Montella will certainly want his players to respond in the right way tonight. Donadoni's Bologna also come into this one looking for answers as they lost their previous game to Napoli by a 7-1 score line.



Milan currently have 37 points in the standings where as Bologna have 10 points less (27 points). The rossoneri club haven't lost at the Dall'Ara stadium since 2002 so this might be a good chance for them to bounce back.



Here are tonight's starting formations:



Bologna: Da Costa; Mbaye, Gastaldello, Maietta, Kraft; Pulgar, Nagy, Dzemaili; Krejci, Destro, Verdi.



Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu.



You can watch the game LIVE with us right here:



