Serie A live: Bologna-Napoli 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

After yesterday's game and the ones of today, Napoli and Bologna will be facing off at 20H45 to close out this round of Serie A football (the Sampdoria-Roma game was postponed). Lazio beat Milan by a 4-1 score earlier on today as Napoli can now take advantage of this to catch up to Juve and Inter (who both have 9 points). Sarri's club will be playing in the UCL on Wednesday in Ukraine as they will be hoping to avoid the injury bug tonight. This will be an interesting match-up between Sarri and Donadoni as both coaches have a lot of experience.



In the last 9 Serie A games between one another, Bologna won 4 games, Napoli won 4 games and one game ended in a draw. Napoli have won 7 straight Serie A games as they are red hot (since the end of last season). Their last Serie A loss goes all the way back to October 2016 (against Juventus).



CONFIRMED LINEUPS :



Bologna: Mirante; Krafth, Helander, Maietta, Masina; Pulgar, Poli; Verdi, Palacio, Di Francesco; Destro.



Napoli: Reina, Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



