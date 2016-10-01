Serie A Live: Bologna-Napoli 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Napoli are set to take on Bologna at the Dall'Ara stadium. If Sarri's men come away with a win, then they will jump up into second place in the Italian Serie A standings (until Roma play tomorrow). Napoli are coming off an 11 game unbeaten run as they have been on fire of late. Donadoni's Bologna have been doing well of late too as they are coming off a three game unbeaten run and with a win, they can jump ahead of Sampdoria, Chievo, Udinese and Torino. The game will begin at 20H45 as Davide Massa will be the referee. This should be an interesting game between two experienced coaches.





Here are both clubs starting formations:



Bologna: Mirante, Torosidis, Oikonomou, Maietta, Masina, Nagy, Pulgar, Dzemaili, Rizzo, Destro, Krejci.



Napoli: Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ghoulam, Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



You can watch the game LIVE with us right here for all of the action :



