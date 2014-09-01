Serie A: Cagliari-Fiorentina 0-1 |As it happened...

Cagliari are set to take on Fiorentina tonight in the Italian Serie A. You can follow the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW :



- The last seven Serie A meetings between these two sides are in perfect balance, with three wins apiece and a draw.

- The Viola had the better in their last two visits to Sardinia, scoring nine goals in the process.

- Cagliari have conceded goals in each of their last seven home games in the league.

- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures, though they were held to a draw in four of those (W1).

- The Viola have shared two goalless draws in their last two games – the last time they drew three consecutive games 0-0 was in November 1980.

- Fiorentina have conceded only four goals in the last 30 minutes of play – only Juventus have shipped fewer (3).

- Cagliari have scored only two goals from set-pieces this season – fewer than any other side in Serie A.

- Germán Pezzella has already attempted 13 headed shots this term – more than any other defender in Serie A.

- Cyril Théréau has already scored five goals in 11 Serie A appearances against Cagliari, his favourite target in the top-flight.

- Leonardo Pavoletti has found the net in three of his last four Serie A appearances at the Sardegna Arena.



LIVE COMMENTARY :

