Serie A: Cagliari-Juve 0-1 |As it happened...

Juve will be taking on Cagliari as Allegri's men will look to keep up with first placed Napoli. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A meetings against Cagliari (W11 D3), with the last defeat coming back in November 2009 (2-0 in Sardinia).

- Juventus have won each of their last six away league games against Cagliari; the Bianconeri have scored 3+ goals in four of these matches.

- Cagliari have lost two of their last three home league games (D1) after having won the previous two at Sardegna Arena.

- The Rossoblu have won only one of their last six Serie A matches (D2 L3): the last one against Atalanta (2-1).

- Juventus have scored the most away goals in Serie A this season (26 of their 48 league goals) – they have scored 2+ goals in eight of their nine away games this term.

- Juventus have faced the fewest shots on target of any side over the last four matchdays (five), at least four fewer than any other team.

- No team has scored more goals than Juventus in the first 15 mins of play in Serie A this term (six), whilst Cagliari have conceded the most goals in the same period (seven).

- Massimiliano Allegri, who took charge of 71 games in Serie A with Cagliari (W26 D15 L30), has never lost against the Rossoblu in the competition (W10 D2).

- Four of Pavoletti’s five goals in this Serie A campaign have been headers.

- Gonzalo Higuaín has been directly involved in a goal in each of his six Serie A games against Cagliari (six goals, one assist).

- Paulo Dybala, who netted in this season’s reverse fixture, is the youngest player in the Top-5 European Leagues to have scored at least 14 goals in 2017/18.



LIVE COMMENTARY: