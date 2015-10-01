Serie A live: Chievo-Juve |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Chievo are set to take on Juve in what will be a crucial game for the Bianconeri team. With a win tonight, Allegri's team would be first in the Italian Serie A standings (at least up until tomorrow's Napoli game vs Bologna). You can follow all of the action here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus have lost only one of their last 29 Serie A meetings against Chievo (1-0 in January 2010): since then the Bianconeri have recorded 10 wins and five draws.

- Chievo have scored only two goals in their last seven league games against Juventus.

- Juventus have won each of their last five away games against Chievo in Serie A, scoring at least two goals in four of these.

- Chievo have won only two points in their last seven league games, scoring just four goals in this period.

- Juventus have conceded only one goal in their last 12 games in all competitions: 10 wins in this period.

- Juventus have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A this season (12).

- Chievo have conceded the joint-most goals from corners in Serie A this season (6), while only Napoli (7) have scored more goals from corners than Juventus (6).

- Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Serie A goal against Chievo in August 2013 – he has five goals in his last five meetings against the Gialloblu.

- Higuain has failed to score in his last six Serie A games (618 minutes without goal): his longest drought since October 2014.

- Paulo Dybala has scored the most goals from outside the box in Serie A this season (five), while Stefano Sorrentino has conceded the joint-most from distance (seven).

- In their three Serie A games without Roberto Inglese this season, Chievo have won only one point, scoring three and conceding 10.



LIVE COMMENTARY:





