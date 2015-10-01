Serie A live: Crotone-Milan 0-3 |Confirmed lineups and live updates

The 2017-18 Serie A is now back as Milan will be taking on Crotone tonight. Vincenzo Montella's team have been super active on the transfer market as they have signed 10 new players to date. Milan are coming off a 6-0 win versus Shkendija in the Europa league as they will be hoping to start off their Serie A season with a win. They will have to do without a few key players for tonight's game as Alessio Romagnoli, Jack Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia are all out injured (they should all be back by early-mid September).



Nikola Kalinic, who will be joining Milan tomorrow, won't be present for tonight's game as he will be undergoing his medicals with the club tomorrow morning. Other than these players, André Silva won't also be starting tonight's game but he may come on as a second half substitute. Crotone were able to get a point from Milan last season as they will be hoping to give their fans something to cheer about tonight. Kick-off will be set for 20H45 as you can watch the action here.



Confirmed lineups:



Crotone: Cordaz; Faraoni, Ceccherini, Cabrera, Martella; Rohden, Mandragora, Barberis, Stoian; Trotta, Budimir. Coach: Nicola.



Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Bonucci, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Calhanoglu; Suso, Cutrone, Borini. Coach: Montella.



