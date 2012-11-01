Serie A LIVE: Empoli-Lazio 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Empoli will be taking on Lazio at home in what should be a one sided affair. Martusciello's club come into this one in 17th place in the Italian Serie A standings where as Inzaghi's Lazio are 6th. Empoli are coming off a 2-0 loss to Inter where as Lazio are coming off a 1-1 tie to Milan so both clubs would love to get back to winning ways tonight. It won't be easy for Empoli since Lazio have been a very good squad this campaign.



Empoli are the team who have scored the least goals so far in this Serie A campaign as they only scored 14 times. Lazio on the other hand have been scoring a lot of goals as they have found the back of the net 42 times.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Empoli : Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Costa, Pasqual; Krunic, Diousse, Croce; El Kaddouri; Maccarone, Pucciarelli. Coach: Martusciello.



Lazio : Strakosha; Basta, Wallace, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic. Coach: Inzaghi.



