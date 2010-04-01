Serie A LIVE: Fiorentina-Inter 1-2 |Confirmed lineups and LIVE commentary

Fiorentina are set to take on Inter Milan in Florence in today's big Serie A game. Both teams are coming off disappointing derby's as Fiorentina lost to Empoli and Inter drew Milan (thanks to two late Romagnoli and Zapata goals). Fiorentina's loss to Empoli was their first home loss of this season as they will be looking to bounce back today. Even so, Sousa's men still have been able to score at least one goal over their last 12 home games.



THE NUMBERS - Over their last 9 meetings, Fiorentina won 5 times where as Inter won 4 times. Pioli's Inter haven't been doing great over the last few weeks as they conceded 13 goals over their past 7 games. Both of these clubs like to score late goals as they are the two teams who earned the most points this season thanks to late goals (from the 85th minute and on).



Fiorentina are the team that Inter keeper Samir Handanovic has conceded the most goals against as Sousa's team will be hoping that this trend continues. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed Starting lineups:



Fiorentina: Tatarusanu, Tomovic, Sanchez, Astori, Tello, Badelj, Vecino, Milic, Bernardeschi, B.Valero, Babacar.



Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi.



