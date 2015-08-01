Serie A live: Fiorentina-Inter |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Fiorentina and Inter Milan are set to face off in what should be a great Serie A game. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter have lost five of their last seven league games against Fiorentina (W2).

- Fiorentina have won each of their last three Serie A home games against Inter, scoring two or more goals on each occasion (10 goals in total).

- Inter have failed to score in their last two Serie A games away from home: the last time they went three without finding the net was in January 2013.

- Inter have scored only one goal in their last six games (ex. penalties shootout vs Pordenone, 600 minutes played in all comps), after they had scored 16 goals in the previous six matches beforehand.

- Fiorentina (149) and Inter (135) are first and second in terms of the number of shots off target in Serie A this season.

- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, but they have drawn in five of these, including the last two at home.

- Fiorentina have scored four of their last five Serie A goals from open play from crosses.

- Borja Valero played 166 games in Serie A for Fiorentina, scoring 14 goals and making 38 assists.

- Davide Astori has scored two Serie A goals against Inter; more than against any other opponent, including one in the last match at the Franchi stadium.

- Mauro Icardi has scored nine goals in 11 league matches against Fiorentina; his most against a single opponent in Serie A (seven in the last three games).



LIVE COMMENTARY:







