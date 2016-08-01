Serie A LIVE: Fiorentina-Juventus 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Serie A Matchday 20 continues tonight as Fiorentina and Juventus are set to face off in Florence in what should be a very heated game. Fiorentina's game against Pescara last week was called off because of the snow, so this will be Fiorentina's first Serie A game of 2017. Paulo Sousa, who is viewed as a possible Allegri replacement at Juve, is set to face Allegri in what should be an interesting battle. Juventus beat Bologna last week by a 3-0 score line as Allegri's men wanted to get back to winning ways after losing to Milan in the Supercup final in Doha.



Fiorentina will come into this one with a healthy squad as only Astori was in doubt for the game. Kalinic and Bernardeschi will lead Sousa's attack. As for Juventus, Lichtsteiner is suspended, Dani Alves is hurt, Bonucci and Alex Sandro are still not 100% and Lemina/Benatia are both playing in the African cup of nations.



In the past 4 Serie A games between these two clubs, Juventus have always won. Fiorentina's last win versus Juve goes back to 2013 when Pepito Rossi scored a hattrick in a 4-2 viola win. The first game between these two clubs this season ended 2-1 in favor of Juventus as Higuain scored his first goal in a Juve shirt.



Here are both clubs starting formations :



Fiorentina (3-4-2-1): Tatarusanu, Sanchez, Gonzalo, Astori, Chiesa, Badelj, Vecino, Olivera; Borja Valero, Bernardeschi; Kalinic



Juventus (3-5-2): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Marchisio, Sturaro, Alex Sandro, Higuain,Dybala



