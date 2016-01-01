Serie A LIVE: Fiorentina-Torino 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Fiorentina will be taking on Torino in Florence in what should be a very open game. This is the last game of matchday 26 in the Italian Serie A. Torino's coach Sinisa Mihajlovic makes his Fiorentina return as his club haven't been doing good of late. The same can be said of Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa as both clubs haven't been performing at the level that was expected from them.



Fiorentina are still unbeaten this season at home in the Serie A (6 wins and 6 draws) as they will hope this streak continues tonight. The last time Torino beat Fiorentina in Florence, it was a goal from Graziani which gave them the win back in 1976. Ljajic is also going to be playing against his ex-team as he used to also play for Fiorentina. Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time as you can watch the action here.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Badelj, Valero, Salcedo; Ilicic, Saponara; Kalinic.



Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Ajeti, Moretti, Barreca; Benassi, Lukic, Baselli; Falque, Belotti, Boyè.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to Opta:



