Serie A LIVE: Fiorentina vs Udinese 3-0

Fiorentina are set to host Udinese in today's lone Serie A game of the day. Both clubs will be looking to score a few goals today as they both failed to do so in their last Serie A game. Fiorentina are coming off a severe 4-0 loss to Roma as Sousa's men need to find a way to get all three points tonight at home. Udinese are doing well of late as they beat Milan and drew Chievo which means that they are 15 points up on the relegation zone. This should be an interesting game between two clubs who have been playing some attractive football of late. Kick-off is at 20h45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us right here.



Here are both clubs starting formations for tonight's contest :



Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Vecino, Badelj, Milic; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Babacar. Coach : Sousa.



Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Fofana, Hallfredsson, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Thereau. Coach : Del Neri.



