Serie A live: Follow all of the action here

After yesterday's games which saw Juventus beat Cagliari and Napoli beat Verona, all of the remainder Serie A week one games will be played tonight. Roma are currently playing against Atalanta (1-0,the match just ended now) as all of the other Serie A teams will be playing at 20H45 Italy time today.



It will be Benevento's first game in the Serie A as they will be facing Giampaolo's Sampdoria. Lazio will be hosting Spal as this won't be an easy game for the newly promoted side. Vincenzo Montella's Milan will be facing Crotone where as Luciano Spalletti's Inter will be taking on Fiorentina at the San Siro (you can watch both games live on our other threads). This should be a very exciting day of Italian Serie A football as you can watch all of the action with us here.



Follow all of the action here thanks to OPTA :

