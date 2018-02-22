Serie A live: Follow all of the action with us right here
18 April at 20:00After yesterday's game between Inter and Cagliari (the nerazzurri won by a 4-0 score line thanks to goals from Jao Cancelo, Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic), the Serie A returns today as there will be a ton of interesting games to follow indeed. Follow the action with us bellow.
At 18H00 Italy time, Benevento took on Atalanta as Gasperini's side came away with the win. At 20H45 Italy time, Juve will be playing against Crotone, AC Milan will be facing Torino and Lazio will be travelling to Florence to play against Pioli's side. Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma team will be playing against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico as there will be a few interesting games to watch today. There will also be Spal-Chievo and Verona-Sassuolo which will be two crucial games for the relegation zone battle.
You can follow all of the games with us right here on Calciomercato.com :
