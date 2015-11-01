Serie A : Inter-Chievo 3-1 | As it happened ....

Inter are set to take on Chievo Verona tonight at the San Siro. This is a big game for Pioli's Inter as they have a chance to keep on climbing back up the Serie A standings. Rolando Maran's Chievo are coming off two straight Serie A losses and a Coppa Italia elimination to Fiorentina.



THE STATS - At the San Siro, Inter have only lost once to Chievo Verona in the Serie A (back in 2001). Inter have a 9 win, 4 draws and 1 loss record versus Chievo in Milan. Since Pioli has arrived at Inter, the nerazzurri have gained 16 out of 21 available points which is very good. During that span of time, only Napoli (17 points) have done better than Inter. It has been almost a year since Chievo lost 3 consecutive Serie A games so Maran's time will likely give it their all tonight.



Here are the starting formations of both clubs:



Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi



Chievo: Sorrentino; Frey, Dainelli, Gamberini, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Bastien; Birsa; Meggiorini, Pellissier

​

Your can watch the game LIVE here :



