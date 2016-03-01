Serie A live: Inter-Fiorentina 2-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Inter's new season will also begin tonight as they face Fiorentina. Both clubs will have a different look compared to last season as ex-Inter coach Stefano Pioli is now Fiorentina's head coach. This will be Luciano Spalletti's first official game as an Inter coach as he takes on Pioli. Ex-Fiorentina players Borja Valero and Matias Vecino are now at Inter as they will be facing their ex-club right from the get go.



For Fiorentina, Giovanni Simeone is ready to play for his new side but Inter will have to closely watch Khouma Babacar (if he comes on) as the striker scored 4 goals in his last 4 games against Inter. Simeone will be replacing Kalinic as the Crotian striker will soon be officially joining Milan. Fiorentina will also have to do without Federico Chiesa who will be suspended for this encounter. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can follow the action with us on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed lineups:



Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Nagatomo; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi.



Fiorentina (4-3-1-2): Sportiello; Tomovic, Hugo, Astori, Olivera; Veretout, Sanchez; Benassi, Eysseric, Dias; Simeone.



Watch the game here thanks to OPTA :







