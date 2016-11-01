Serie A - Inter-Lazio 3-0 | Goals Highlights Commentary

Follow our live updates from the San Siro where Inter face Lazio in the second game of Serie A matchday 18. The nerazzurri want to snatch a win to close the gap with their direct rivals who are currently sharing the third spot of the table with Napoli. A Champions League spot is not to far from Inter, they can't miss tonight's chance.



Confirmed lineups:



Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Ansaldi; Brozovic, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic, Icardi.



Lazio (4-3-3): Marchetti; Basta, deVrij, Wallace, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic; FelipeAnderson, Immobile, Lulic





