Serie A live: Inter-Napoli 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Inter-Napoli is the last game of round 34 in the Italian Serie A. Both teams are still playing for a European competition qualification spot as Napoli come into this one in third place where as Inter are in seventh place.



Inter do not have a great record against Napoli of late as they have only won 1 out of their last 8 games against them. Even so, Inter have only lost 1 time over their last 13 Serie A home games against Napoli.



Pioli's team will have to be prudent since Sarri's club have scored 77 goals so far in this Serie A season which is the highest total in the league (Roma are second with 75 goals). This will also be a great match-up between Mauro Icardi (who was close to Napoli last summer) and Dries Mertens (who is on Inter's radar). So far this season, Icardi has scored 16 Serie A home goals (which is the second best total behind Dzeko) where as Mertens has scored 13 Serie A away goals (which is the best tally in the league).



Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch this great game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Murillo, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Joao Mario, Eder; Icardi.



Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



