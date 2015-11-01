Serie A FT: Inter-Pescara 3-0 | As it happened ...

Inter-Pescara is about to start as Stefano Pioli's team are red hot of late.They haven't lost a game in their past six encounters as they are hoping to catch up to third placed Napoli. Oddo's Pescara come into the game having only accumulated 1 point out of their last 5 games.



In their last 7 meetings, Inter won every game against Pescara. Oddo's team haven't won a game all season long as their only win was awarded to them by the Italian football federation. Pescara are currently last in the Italian standings as this should be a one sided affair.



Cristiano Biraghi has scored 3 of the last 5 Pescara goals as the ex-Inter youth player will have to have a big night tonight for Oddo.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Inter:Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Brozovic, Candreva, J.Mario, Perisic; Icardi.



Pescara: Bizzarri; Zampano, Coda, Stendardo, Biraghi; Bruno, Verre, Memushaj; Benali, Kastanos; Bahebeck.



You can follow the game Live here (Via Opta ) :







