Serie A LIVE: Inter-Roma 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Inter Milan are set to take on Roma at the San Siro in Milan in what should be a great game between two very good teams. Roma are the squad that Inter have had the most success against in their history (71 wins, 48 draws and 48 Roma wins). In their last two meetings against Roma at the San Siro, Inter won both games. Pioli's men are on a tear as they won 9 of their last 10 games so Roma will have to watch out. Both Inter and Roma score a lot of late goals so this should be an exciting affair till the very end.



This will be a great battle between two great strikers: Roma's Edin Dzeko will face off against Inter's Mauro Icardi. Dzeko comes into this one with 19 goals to his name where as Icardi has 15 goals so far this season. This will be a crucial game for both clubs as second placed Roma have 8 points more than Inter. Kick-off will be at 20h45 Italy time as you can watch all of the action with us here



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Inter: Handanovic, Murillo, Medel D'Ambrosio, Candreva, Gagliardini, Kondogbia, Perisic, Brozovic, Joao Mario, Icardi.



Roma: Szczesny, Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus, De Rossi, Strootman, Salah, Nainggolan, Peres, Dzeko.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to Opta :



