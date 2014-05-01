Sassuolo have conceded 18 goals against Inter in Serie A, more than against any other team in the division.



Inter and Sassuolo have never drawn in Serie A: four wins for the Nerazzurri, three wins for the Neroverdi.



Sassuolo have alternated between a win and a defeat in their five Serie A games at San Siro: they lost against AC Milan in the most recent game.



No team have gained fewer points than Inter (two) in the last seven Serie A matchdays.



Inter haven’t won in their last 3 home league games (D2, L1): the last time they went four Serie A home matches without a win was in April 2015.



Sassuolo have collected four points in the last two Serie A games, after losing three games in a row.



Sassuolo have 12 points less this season than at this stage last season: no team has seen a bigger points drop in Serie A (Inter 8 points).



Inter have conceded 10 goals (out of 44) from corner situations: 23%, a league-high this season.



Mauro Icardi scored his first hat-trick in Serie A for Inter against Sassuolo (September 2014).



Matteo Politano scored and provided an assist in his last Serie A game: with him on the pitch, Sassuolo have won 34.5% of the games, without him 16.7%.