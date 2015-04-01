Serie A live: Juve-Torino |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Juve take on Torino today in a derby game as this will be the final Serie A game of the day. Welcome to our live coverage of the game and check out our live blog in the gallery section.



THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF KICK-OFF:



- This will be the 145th Derby della Mole in Serie A: Juve lead by 67 wins to 35, with 42 draws.

- Torino have won only one of their last 22 derbies against Juve (2-1 in April 2015), with 16 wins for the Old Lady.

- Torino’s last win away to Juve came in 1995 – since then the Bianconeri have enjoyed eight wins and three draws against the Granata at their own ground.

- Juve have scored a goal in the final 15 minutes of each of those last six games against Toro, with four coming in injury time.

- This is Gonzalo Higuain’s worst start to a Serie A season since 2014/15, when he was yet to score after the first five match-days

- Adem Ljajic has scored four goals and provided two assists in his last six league appearances between this and last season.



