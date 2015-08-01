Serie A LIVE : Juventus-Empoli |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Juventus as set to take on Empoli tonight as the Juve stadium in Turin in what should be a one sided affair. Allegri's men come into this one in great shape as they are coming off an impressive 2-0 win in the Champions league against Porto in Portugal. They have also recently beat Inter Milan as they will be looking to continue thier hot form tonight against Martusciello's team. Empoli haven't beat Juventus since 1999 as they would certainly be happy to get a point out of this game.



Gonzalo Higuain has scored more goals this season than the entire Empoli team (he has 19 goals where as Empoli scored 15 goals as a team). Juventus have been dominant at home as this is really a mission impossible for Empoli. They are in pretty good shape (relegation wise) as they have an 8 point cushion on 18th placed Palermo. You can watch the game LIVE with us as kick-off will occur at 20h45 Italy time.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



JUVENTUS: Neto; Dani Alves, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Sturaro; Higuain.



EMPOLI: Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Costa, Pasqual; Krunic, Dioussé, Jose Mauri; El Kaddouri; Pucciarelli, Marilungo.



Watch the game LIVE here:

