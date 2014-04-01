Serie A LIVE: Juventus-Genoa 4-0 | Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

After beating Barcelona in the Champions league, Allegri's Juve will now take on Monaco in the UCL semi-finals. In the mean time, they will first have to face Genoa tonight at the Juventus stadium. In the first meeting of the season between these two teams, Genoa had beat Juve by a 3-1 score at the Ferraris as Higuain and his teammates will surely want revenge tonight.



The rossoblu still need more points to officially be safe and they are coming off an impressive 2-2 draw against Simone Inzaghi's Lazio. Over their past 138 Serie A games, Juventus have only conceded more than two goals in a game once: against Genoa earlier this season.



FUN FACTS - The last time Genoa beat Juventus in Turin was back in 1991. Since then, Juve won 10 times with the other 3 games ending in a tie. Allegri's team have won their past 32 games in the Serie A when playing at home as they kept a clean sheet in 21 of these games. Juve will have to do without Miralem Pjanic (who is suspended) as Mario Lemina will likely get the start. Ntcham, Simeone and Palladino will likely start upfront for Genoa. Kick-off is set at 20h45 as you can watch the game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Juve (3-4-3): Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Marchisio, Asamoah; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic



Genoa (3-4-1-2): Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Veloso, Cataldi, Laxalt; Ntcham; Simeone, Palladino



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:

