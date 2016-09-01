Serie A LIVE: Juventus-Inter 1-0 | Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Juventus are set to take on Inter Milan in this week's Serie A showdown, the derby d'Italia. Juventus and Inter have been rivals forever but since Calciopoli, the rivalry has been as hot as ever.



Juventus come into this one first in the Italian Serie A standings as there home dominance has been amazing of late. Inter are very hot as well as they have been playing on another level since Pioli took over. Pioli's club did lose mid-week in the Coppa Italia versus Lazio but they remain confident. Inter beat Juventus in this year's first meeting between both clubs at the San Siro.



Allegri will use a 4-2-3-1 as Higuain will be the front-man and Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Dybala will be right behind him. Pjanic and Khedira will be in the midfield. Pioli responds with an attack composed of Icardi with Joao Mario, Candreva and Perisic behind him. Gagliardini and Brozovic will be in the midfield. This will be a great game between two big clubs.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. All. Allegri.



INTER (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Murillo, Medel, Miranda, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi.



You can watch the game LIVE here :

