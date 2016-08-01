Serie A LIVE: Juventus-Palermo 0-0 | Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Juventus are set to take on Palermo today at the Juve stadium in Turin as the game is set to begin at 20h45 Italy time. Allegri will have to do without Barzagli and Chiellini. Leonardo Bonucci will be present (it will be his 300th game in a Juve shirt) as he will play next to Benatia or Rugani. Gigi Buffon will be in nets as he only conceded two goals in 2017 so far.



Up front, either Sturaro or Pjaca will replace the suspended Mandzukic with Higuain and Dybala getting the start in attack. On the other side, Palermo will have to hope to get a great game out of their surprise player of the season Nestorovski. Di Bello will be the referee for tonight's clash. On Wednesday, Juventus will be facing Porto in the UEFA Champions League.



Here are the Juve-Palermo starting formations:



​JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio;, Sturaro; Pjaca, Dybala; Higuain. Coach: Allegri.



PALERMO (4-3-3): Posavec; Rispoli, Goldaniga, Gonzalez, Aleesami; Chochev, Gazzi, Bruno Enrique; Embalo, Nestoreovski, Balogh. Coach: Lopez.



The referee for tonight's game will be Di Bello.



You can watch the game LIVE here as kick-off will be at 20h45 Italy time:



