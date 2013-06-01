Serie A Live: Juventus-Torino 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Juventus and Torino are set to face off in what should be a very exciting derby game. If Allegri's team come away with a win over Mihajlovic's club and Roma do not beat Milan tomorrow night, then Juve can already celebrate their 6th consecutive league title. Over their last five meetings, Juventus won 4 times where as Torino won once. Allegri's men are really impressive at home since they have won their past 33 games at the Juve stadium. Torino have been doing well too of late as they are unbeaten (2 wins, 4 draws) over their past 6 games. This will be a great match-up between Andrea Belotti and Gonzalo HIguain. You can watch the game live here with us on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Juventus: Neto; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Sturaro, Khedira, Rincon; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic.



Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Acquah, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Boyè; Belotti.​



Follow all of the action Live here via OPTA:

