Lazio are set to take on Chievo Verona in a very important game for the Roman club. Lazio come into this one in fourth place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are four points off third placed Napoli and only one point up on fifth placed Inter. Chievo Verona on the other hand come into this on in 13th place in the Serie A standings as their fate already seems to be written. They are far off a european position but at the same time, they are also far off the relegation zone. Inzaghi has been doing a terrific job at Lazio but he will have to do without Marchetti for this game as the keeper wasn't called up.



LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Basta, de Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic; Felipe Anderson, Djordjevic, Lulic.



CHIEVO (4-3-2-1): Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Gamberini, Spolli, Gobbi; Bastien, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; De Guzman, Birsa; Inglese.



