Serie A Live: Lazio-Inter 1-1 |Confirmed starting lineups and live commentary

Lazio are set to take on Inter Milan in tonight's lone Serie A game. This is a game that won't have many implications on the Serie A standings as Lazio have already qualified for the Europa league where as Inter are already excluded from all European competitions. Even so, this will be a chance for Lazio to respond in the right away after their loss to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.



This is also a chance for Inter to finally get something positive as they have been struggling a lot of late. Lazio come into this one in 4th place where as Inter are 8th in the Serie A standings. De Boer and Pioli have already been sacked this season as the nerazzurri will be led by youth squad coach Vecchi. Their last win was on March 12th 2017 against Atalanta. You can watch this game live here on Calciomercato.com as kick-off is set for 20H45.



Confirmed starting lineups:



LAZIO (3-5-2): – Vargic; Bastos, De Vrij, Hoedt; Biglia; Felipe Anderson, Milinkovic, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Keita, Immobile.



INTER (4-2-3-1): – Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Andreolli, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Medel; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Eder.



Watch the game live here via OPTA:



