Serie A LIVE: Lazio-Milan 1-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Lazio and Milan are set to face each-other in this week's final game of Matchday 24 in the Serie A. This will be a very important game for both Inzaghi's Lazio and Montella's Milan. If Lazio win, they would jump back into 4th place in the Serie A standings, 1 point up on Inter Milan (who won yesterday). If Milan win, they would equal Lazio's current point total (43 points).



Milan have a pretty good record against Lazio as they only lost three our of their past 37 games against Lotito's club (18 wins, 16 draws and 3 losses). The rossoneri club will still have to be very prudent as Lazio have already scored 41 goals this season which is their highest total (after 23 games) since 2000-2001.



Carlos Bacca has scored three times against Lazio but it doesn't seem like he will be starting this game for Montella's club. Marco Parolo seems to like to play against Milan as he scored 5 goals against them in his career. He is also coming off an impressive 4 goal game a few weeks ago for Lazio.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Lazio: Marchetti; Basta, Hoedt, De Vrij, Radu; Milinkovic, Biglia, Parolo; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Keita. Coach: Inzaghi.



Milan: Donnarumma; Abate (c), Gustavo Gomez, Zapata, Vangioni; Pasalic, Locatelli, Poli; Suso, Deulofeu, Ocampos. Coach: Montella.



