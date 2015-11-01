Serie A LIVE: Lazio-Napoli 0-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Third place Napoli are set to face off against fourth placed Lazio as this will be an important game for both clubs. Napoli have a 4 point edge on Lazio so if Inzaghi's team win, they will only be 1 point off the final Champions league spot. Both clubs were involved in the Coppa Italia Semi-final round last week as Lazio progressed (past Roma) to face Juventus in the final. Napoli on the other hand were knocked out of the competition by Juve.



The Roman club have only won once in their last nine games in the Serie A against Napoli (2 draws and six losses). Even if Napoli have a better head to head record versus Lazio recently, Inzaghi's team have been very hot of late as they accumulated 16 points over their last 6 games. Sarri's team are also pretty hot as they have won their last 5 road games. This will be a great match-up as Immobile is ready to take on Mertens. Kick-off is set for 20h45 as you can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed lineups for tonight's game:



Lazio: Strakosha, Wallace, Bastos, Radu, Basta, Parolo, Murgia, Lukaku, Felipe Anderson, Milinkovic, Immobile. Coach: Inzaghi.



Napoli: Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic, Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne. Coach: Sarri.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA :

