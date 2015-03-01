Serie A: Lazio-Torino 1-3 |As it happened...

Lazio will be taking on Torino today in the Italian Serie A as they will try to take advantage of the fact that no team ahead of them in the standings won this past weekend. Follow the action here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Torino’s last Serie A win against Lazio was in December 2013 – since then, three draws and four losses for the Granata.

- Lazio are unbeaten at home against Torino since November 1993 – since then, the Biancocelesti have won six times, and shared seven draws against the Granata at the Olimpico.

- Lazio have won 10 of their last 14 league games – this is their best ever start to a Serie A campaign.

- Torino have drawn each of their last four league games – the last time they drew five matches in a row in the top-flight was in February 2009, ending that run against Lazio.

- Torino have scored 12 goals less than at this point last season, and have also five fewer points after the first 15 matches in Serie A.

- Torino have failed to win four of the eight league games in which they’ve taken the lead so far this season, drawing all four they didn’t win.

- Only Juventus (17) have scored more first-half goals than Lazio (16) in Serie A this season.

- Lazio’s last seven goals in Serie A have been scored by seven different players: Marusic, Parolo, Nani, Immobile, de Vrij, Milinkovic-Savic and Caicedo.

- Adem Ljajic has netted 5 goals against Lazio in Serie A - his favourite target in the top-flight.

- Ciro Immobile has failed to score in his last two Serie A appearances – since he’s been at Lazio he’s had a longer streak without scoring only once before (seven games between November and December 2016).



LIVE COMMENTARY: