Serie A live: Torino-Bologna 2-0, Napoli confirmed line-up

Serie A’s girone di ritorno begun yesterday with Chievo-Udinese and Fiorentina-Inter, whilst today all the other big Serie A sides will play before next week’s break. Walter Mazzarri’s Torino are the first team to play today as they face Bologna at the Stadio Grande Torino.



Mazzarri was appointed Torino boss on Thursday after that Mihajlovic was sacked by the granata and the former Watford boss will make his Serie A return at the Stadio Grande Torino in a few minutes.



AC Milan are due to play at 3 pm (CET+1) against Crotone and Napoli will also play at home against Verona. Roma will play at 6pm against Atalanta.



As for the relegation battle, Benevento play at home against Sampdoria and SPAL host Lazio.



​Cagliari-Juventus is the last game of the day (8.45pm). Follow all the live Serie A updates with Calciomercato.com. and check out the latest transfer news in our homepage.

