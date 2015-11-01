Serie A: Milan-Cagliari 2-1 |As it happened...

After two straight away games against Crotone and Shkendija, Milan are ready to play in front of their fans at the San Siro (in their Serie A home opener). Kick-off is set for 20H45 as Milan will be taking on Cagliari. Montella's club are coming off a 3-0 win versus Crotone where as Cagliari are coming off a 3-0 loss to Juventus. Milan have won 12 straight home games against Cagliari as they will be hoping that this streak continues. The rossoneri will be starting Patrick Cutrone up front as Nikola Kalinic and André Silva might both come on a substitutes later on in the game. Lucas Biglia is back from injury as he will start this one on the bench (same thing for Alessio Romagnoli).



Confirmed starting lineups:



Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Kessié, Montolivo, Calhanoglu; Suso, Cutrone, Borini.



Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Padoin, Andreolli, Pisacane, Capuano; Ionita, Cigarini, Barella; Joao Pedro; Sau, Farias.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:



