Serie A LIVE: Milan-Chievo 1-1 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Milan are set to take on Chievo Verona at the San Siro in Milano. This was supposed to be the first game of the new Chinese ownership but in the end, a deal was yet again delayed. Fininvest will be giving SES one more week for them to make the 100 million euros deposit, if not a deal will likely collapse. Going back to the game, Montolivo and Bonaventura are out and Montella also loses Abate for this one too.



On the bright side, Milan will be getting De Sciglio and Romagnoli back from their respective injuries. In the midfield, Locatelli will be getting the start alongside Sosa. Up front, Montella will use Suso-Bacca and Deulofeu. On the other hand, Maran's Chievo won't be able to use Hetemaj as he is suspended. Chievo will be leaning on ex-Milan offensive midfielder Birsa as he has been having a very good season in the Serie A. Kick-off is set for 20h45 as you can watch the game here.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Milan: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Sosa, Locatelli, Bertolacci; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu.



Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Cesar, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, De Guzman; Birsa, Gakpè; Meggiorini.



Watch the game LIVE here via Opta :



