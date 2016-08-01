Serie A LIVE: Milan-Fiorentina 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Milan are set to take on Fiorentina tonight at the San Siro in Milano, in what should be a crucial game for the Europa league positions. Milan haven't had a lot of success against Fiorentina as they only won 2 out of their last 11 games against la Viola but one of those wins did occur in their last meeting at the San Siro. Montella's club are struggling as they only won once over their past six game (1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses). Fiorentina come into this one on a better streak as they won three out of their last five games.



Milan will have to watch out for Borja Valero as he has already scored twice at the San Siro over the past few years. Montella will be hoping to get a big game from Suso since when he scores, Milan rarely lose.



Here are both clubs starting formations:



Milan: Donnarumma, Abate, Gustavo Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Kucka, Sosa, Pasalic, Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu. Coach: Montella.



Fiorentina: Tatarusanu, Sanchez, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori, Chiesa, Cristoforo, Vecino, Salcedo, Borja Valero, Ilicic, Kalinic. Coach: Sousa.



You can watch the game Live here :

