Serie A: Milan-Genoa 1-0 |As it happened .....

Milan are set to take on Genoa at the San Siro in Milano. Vincenzo Montella will be hoping that his club bounces back after last week's controversial loss to Juventus. Genoa's coach Andrea Mandorlini will be hoping for the same thing as they are also coming off a rough loss to Sampdoria in the Genoa derby. Bacca, Sosa and Romagnoli are all suspended for Milan as they will also have to do without the injured Abate, Bonaventura and Montolivo.



Genoa have been doing very well of late against Milan as they have won 3 out of the last 4 Serie A meetings against the rossoneri club (3 wins and 1 loss). Even so, Milan have a good home record against Genoa as they have only lost once in their last 25 home games to Genoa (18 wins, 6 draws and 1 loss). You can watch the game with us here.



Confirmed starting lineups:



MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Paletta, Vangioni; Kucka, Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez; Ocampos, Lapadula, Deulofeu.



GENOA (4-3-3): Lamanna; Izzo, Munoz, Gentiletti, Laxalt; Ntcham, Cataldi, Hiljemark; Lazovic, Simeone, Taarabt.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:



