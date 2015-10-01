Serie A : Milan-Napoli 1-2 | As it happened....

Milan are set to face Napoli in what should be a very important game for both clubs. Napoli will be looking to maintain their third spot in the standings (maybe even jump to second) where as Milan will be looking to catch up to Sarri's team. Montella will have to play without Romagnoli and Locatelli as both players are suspended for this one.



Napoli on the other hand will have to do without Milik, Koulibaly, Ghoulam and Chiriches. Lorenzo Insigne, who will start tonight, has been very good against Milan in the past. In 8 games played against the rossoneri club, Insigne has seen his team win 5 times and draw the other 3 games. On the other side, Donnarumma will be playing in his 50th Serie A game tonight as he will be hoping that his team gets a solid result.



Here are both clubs starting formations :



Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Gomez, Calabria; Kucka, Sosa, Pasalic; Suso, Bacca, Bonaventura.



Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Tonelli, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.



