Serie A Live: Milan-Roma 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Milan will be taking on Roma at the San Siro as Juventus will surely be looking on. With last night's draw between Juventus and Torino, Roma and Napoli still have a slim chance to catch up to Juve even if it remains to be highly unlikely. Juventus are now at 85 points, Napoli have 77 points and Roma are at 75 points (with a game in hand). Even so, Roma has to get all three points tonight as they will then face-off against Juventus next week.



Spalletti's club come into this one without the suspended Strootman and Rudiger. Milan on the other hand will be looking to defend their 6th place in the standings (the last European spot) from Inter and Fiorentina. This should be Francesco Totti's last game at the San Siro in Milan as he will retire from football at the end of this season.



Out of their last 9 Serie A meetings, Roma won 4 times, Milan only won once with the other 4 games ended in a draw. Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has never defeated Roma as a coach, so this will be a great chance for him to do so. You can watch the game live with us here on Calciomercato.com:



Confirmed starting lineups:



Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Zapata, Paletta, Vangioni; Pasalic, Sosa, Mati; Suso, Lapadula, Deulofeu. Coach: Montella



Roma (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Emerson, Manolas, Fazio, Jesus; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, Perotti; Dzeko. Coach: Spalletti.



Watch the game here via OPTA:



