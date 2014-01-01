Serie A live: AC Milan-Sampdoria |Confirmed lineups

AC Milan are set to take on Sampdoria in what should be a very entertaining game. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- AC Milan have lost their last two Serie A meetings against Sampdoria, failing to score in both, after they were unbeaten in the previous eight league clashes (W5 D3).

- The last six league games at the San Siro between these two sides hasn’t seen the same outcome twice in a row, with Sampdoria winning the most recent one.

- AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six league games (W4 D2) – the last time the Rossoneri went seven Serie A matches in a row without defeat was back in February 2016.

- AC Milan kept a clean sheet in their last game against SPAL; the last time they managed to keep back-to-back clean sheets in the league came back in January 2017.

- Sampdoria have earned 41 points so far in Serie A – since accruing three points for a win, they have never picked up more after 24 match-days.

- Sampdoria have found the net in all their last eight league games - no side is on a longer current streak in Serie A.

- AC Milan (47%) and Sampdoria (44%) are two of three teams to have conceded the highest percentage of their goals in the last 30 minutes of play in Serie A this term.

- Sampdoria have lost the most points from leading positions in Serie A this season (17) - AC Milan, however, have lost just four points when leading this term (only Napoli (0), have lost less).

- Patrick Cutrone (five) is the second youngest player to have scored at least five goals in the Top-5 European Leagues this season. Only Kylian Mbappé (nine) is younger to achieve this feat.

- Fabio Quagliarella has scored only one goal in 21 league meetings against AC Milan – his lowest tally among sides he has faced at least eight times in the competition.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



