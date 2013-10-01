Serie A live: Napoli-Fiorentina 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Napoli will take on Fiorentina tonight at the San Paolo in Naples. Maurizio Sarri's men come into this one in third place only one point back of second placed Roma (who are currently playing against Chievo Verona). Fiorentina on the other hand come into this one in 7th place, one point back of 6th placed AC Milan (who will be playing tomorrow at the San Siro against Bologna).



This is an important game for both club as they can leapfrog direct rivals with a win tonight. If Napoli are sure to participate in next year's Uefa Champions league competition, Fiorentina cannot say the same as they are in a fight with Milan for the last Europa league qualification spot. Napoli will have to do without Allan and Maksimovic where as la Viola will have to do without Sanchez, Astori and Borja Valero. Kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us live here on Calciomercato.com. Mr. Rizzoli will be tonight's referee.



Confirmed lineups:



NAPOLI (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne. Coach: Sarri.



FIORENTINA (3-4-2-1): Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Gonzalo Rodriguez, De Maio; Bernardeschi, Badelj, Vecino, Olivera; Cristoforo, Ilicic; Kalinic. Coach: Sousa.



Watch the game live here thanks to OPTA:

